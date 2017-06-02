ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Policeman plays divine game of soccer with Irish nun

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrians in the Irish city of Limerick were treated to a divine display when a policeman played a round of soccer with a nun in the city center. (WPVI)

Pedestrians in the Irish city of Limerick were treated to a divine display when a policeman stopped to join a nun for a round of soccer in the city center.

Garda O'Connell of the Henry St Community Policing Unit in Limerick city was spotted indulging in a tense standoff with a member of the Dominican Sisters in Limerick during the Our Lady of Limerick Triduum and Festival.

Footage of the game was shared on Facebook by the Garda Siochana's Southern Region page and quickly won over viewers online.
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliceirelandnun6abc Snacks
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande's Manchester concert to air on 6abc
Spider-Man Homecoming Superhero Contest
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
'Harry Potter' fan film creators say WB OK'ed project
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Demolitions begin to rid Camden of vacant eyesores
Show More
Reward offered after girl, 4, loses stuffed animal at airport
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Arrest made in woman's stabbing death in Trenton
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
More News
Top Video
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
More Video