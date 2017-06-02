Policeman plays divine game of soccer with Irish nun

Pedestrians in the Irish city of Limerick were treated to a divine display when a policeman stopped to join a nun for a round of soccer in the city center.Garda O'Connell of the Henry St Community Policing Unit in Limerick city was spotted indulging in a tense standoff with a member of the Dominican Sisters in Limerick during the Our Lady of Limerick Triduum and Festival.Footage of the game was shared on Facebook by the Garda Siochana's Southern Region page and quickly won over viewers online.