QuestLove DJs at Pennsbury East senior prom

After many months of hard work, the Pennsbury High School East senior prom went off without a hitch in Levittown.The festivities Saturday night featured an A-list invited guest: Philadelphia's own QuestLove.Earlier in the week, the drummer and joint frontman for the Roots canceled.But his staff was able to rearrange his schedule.On Friday he announced through social media that he would not only be at the prom, but he would not be charging a fee for serving as celebrity DJ for the prom.