'Rain structure' set up to keep celebs dry during Oscars red carpet

With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway to keep the big stars dry for the important event.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
On Wednesday, crews rolled out hundreds of feet of plastic sheeting to protect the red carpet as rain is expected during the festivities.

The carpet, plastic and fan bleachers were all set up within a "rain structure" that will keep guests and celebrities dry until the show starts.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
