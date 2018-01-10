ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Michelle Williams paid less than $1,000, Mark Wahlberg $1.5M, to reshoot same film

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The film All the Money in the World is coming under fire for all the money it reportedly spent on one of its male costars.

Michelle Williams was paid less than 1 percent of what her costar Mark Wahlberg made in order to reshoot the film, according to a report published by USA Today. "Three people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly" told the newspaper that Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes while Williams, who was not told about this, did it for less than $1,000 extra.

The new controversy comes after its initial star, Kevin Spacey, was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people. The allegations came so late in production that director Ridley Scott said he had already moved on to another film, but the team scrambled to reshoot with new star Christopher Plummer in Spacey's role.

Scott told USA Today in December of the reshoot that "everyone did it for nothing," specifically mentioning himself and Williams.

In response to the USA Today report that Wahlberg had actually done it for millions, some fans said that Williams' lack of pay in comparison was because she was a woman. Others argued that Wahlberg's higher pay was because of his box office draw, while still others defended Williams' reputation as an actress, saying their pay should have been equal.


The USA Today report comes more than a month after a report in the Washington Post that Wahlberg had been paid $2 million to reshoot, with a source accusing there was merely "a figure in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or less for Williams, Plummer and other actors."

All the Money in the World, which hit theaters in December, tells the story of the kidnapping of the 16-year-old grandson of billionaire Jean Paul Getty in the 1970s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newssocial mediaequal rightsactor
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
James Franco comments about misconduct allegations
$1,000 wine opener on display at CES
Arie learns about 'Bumper Car Trauma,' as a feud erupts between 2 women
Pink to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prosecutor: April Kauffman's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
SEPTA Paoli-Thorndale resumes after Amtrak train strikes person
Arrests made in Bensalem bar assault
SEPTA: Bus passenger stabbed in face with screwdriver
WB Pa. Turnpike reopens after multi-vehicle crash
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Wilmington collision
Fire, reported explosion at SW Philadelphia auto body shop
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven near Temple campus
Show More
Mag 7.6 quake hits in sea north of Honduras
Johnson bothered underdog Eagles 'treated like the Browns'
Judge blocks Trump decision to end DACA
Pa. lawmaker introduces 'Stable Genius Act'
James Franco comments about misconduct allegations
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos