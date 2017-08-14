Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted Monday that "we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues."
Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017
It's not clear where Flair is hospitalized. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
