Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Ric Flair with ABC11's Julie Wilson and Dearon Smith at Raleigh Supercon in July.

The media representative for wrestler Ric Flair says the WWE hall of famer is in the hospital.Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted Monday that "we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues."It's not clear where Flair is hospitalized. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.----------