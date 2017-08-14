ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

WWE wrestler Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers

Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair at a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The media representative for wrestler Ric Flair says the WWE hall of famer is in the hospital.

Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted Monday that "we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues."


It's not clear where Flair is hospitalized. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ric Flair with ABC11's Julie Wilson and Dearon Smith at Raleigh Supercon in July.


