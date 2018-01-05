ABC PREMIERES

Jennifer Matarese interviews Ricky Gervais about the new ABC game show where kids have the power to help save adult contestants and help them win big money!

NEW YORK --
All it takes is 10 correct answers to win $200,000! But, if an adult contestant runs into trouble, there are five kids waiting in the wings to save the day.

"Child Support" is hosted by Fred Savage. When a contestant gets a question wrong, it then goes into a room of five kids with Ricky Gervais as their ring leader.

"I was just like an idiot uncle in a room full of kids so I can get them all wound up and have fun and then I can just leave them and go, 'They're not mine, now deal with it,'" Gervais said.

They say the most unpredictable things and often, really do have the answers! Just one out of five has to be correct.

"You can't predict what these kids know and what they don't know," Gervais said. "Some of them are like tiny professors, they know about science, and they're just incredible."

Just like the old classic show, kids really do say the darndest things!

"One little girl she said to me, 'Are you married?' And I said, 'Sort of, I've been with the same girlfriend for over 30 years." And this other girl went, 'Why don't you propose to her then?' Giving me a hard time! It's great!" Gervais said.

The series premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC!

