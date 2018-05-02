ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"Saved by the Bell" restaurant opens in California

'Saved By The Bell' restaurant opens. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
Calling all preppies! A "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner has opened in California.

The eatery, appropriately named "Saved by the Max," is located in the West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard.

We don't know what Zack, Lisa, Slater, Jessie, Kelly and Screech would think about the new digs, but we do know that it has plenty to offer kids of the 1990s.

The pop-up diner is decorated with jukeboxes, arcade games and even those iconic red lockers, taking you back in time to the early 90s when the show aired.

You can order character-inspired plates and drinks, and you may even run into Ed Alonzo, who played the owner of "The Max" on the TV show.



There's also a second room designed as Mr. Belding's office, which is available for private event rentals.

Tickets to "Saved by the Max" are on sale online, but most dates are sold out while others have a waitlist.
The pop-up premiered in Chicago last year.

