NEW YORK --"My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this," Scott Baio said on Good Morning America Tuesday in response to his "Charles in Charge" co-star's claims of sexual assault.
Nicole Eggert, speaking on "Megyn Kelly Today," said Baio first molested her when she was 14 years old, and they had sex when she was 17 years old. Baio is 11 years older than Eggert.
Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a— Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018
Baio adamantly denied these claims, assuring GMA's Amy Robach that he and Eggert had consensual sex when she was an adult. He insisted Eggart seduced him.
"She aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first, so she would be good for her boyfriend," he said. "Those are her words."
Baio pointed to a 2013 radio interview with Nik Richie, where Eggert allegedly admitted to having sex with Baio after "Charles in Charge" ended, meaning she would have been an adult.
Richie has since released a statement:
"Nicole was distraught after that interview...She told me it was much worse than she described on air. She said 'he molested me as a child and I didn't know any better.' I can vividly remember that statement. It's not one you would forget."
Baio also denied Eggert's claim that he inappropriately touched her at work on a weekly basis, starting at age 14. He said this would be impossible because "teachers, parents, family, crew, producers" were on set and would notice this behavior.
Robach noted that Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam on "Charles in Charge," said he witnessed inappropriate touching on set, and Adam Carl, who worked on the show, tweeted that Baio made Eggert cry.
When I worked on Charles in Charge in ‘88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive asshole. I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out.— Adam Carl (@AdamWho) January 27, 2018
Baio said the allegations have "got to stop," as they are affecting his wife and their 10-year-old daughter.
"My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations," he said. "Her job is not to defend me. My job is to defend my daughter. Her job is to be 10 years old. And that's why this has got to stop."