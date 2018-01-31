ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

WATCH: Scott Baio adamantly denies sexually abusing teen co-star on GMA

EMBED </>More Videos

"My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this," Scott Baio said on Good Morning America Tuesday in response to Nicole Eggert's claims.

NEW YORK --
"My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this," Scott Baio said on Good Morning America Tuesday in response to his "Charles in Charge" co-star's claims of sexual assault.

Nicole Eggert, speaking on "Megyn Kelly Today," said Baio first molested her when she was 14 years old, and they had sex when she was 17 years old. Baio is 11 years older than Eggert.

Baio adamantly denied these claims, assuring GMA's Amy Robach that he and Eggert had consensual sex when she was an adult. He insisted Eggart seduced him.

"She aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first, so she would be good for her boyfriend," he said. "Those are her words."

Baio pointed to a 2013 radio interview with Nik Richie, where Eggert allegedly admitted to having sex with Baio after "Charles in Charge" ended, meaning she would have been an adult.

Richie has since released a statement:

"Nicole was distraught after that interview...She told me it was much worse than she described on air. She said 'he molested me as a child and I didn't know any better.' I can vividly remember that statement. It's not one you would forget."

Baio also denied Eggert's claim that he inappropriately touched her at work on a weekly basis, starting at age 14. He said this would be impossible because "teachers, parents, family, crew, producers" were on set and would notice this behavior.

Robach noted that Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam on "Charles in Charge," said he witnessed inappropriate touching on set, and Adam Carl, who worked on the show, tweeted that Baio made Eggert cry.

Baio said the allegations have "got to stop," as they are affecting his wife and their 10-year-old daughter.

"My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations," he said. "Her job is not to defend me. My job is to defend my daughter. Her job is to be 10 years old. And that's why this has got to stop."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual assaultgood morning america
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel'
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
Arie starts to question Krystal's behavior on 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lincoln High School on lockdown after report of gunfire
Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election
La Salle grad, fmr. NBA player Rasual Butler and wife killed in crash
Exclusive: A bird's eye view of Super Bowl security
Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck, 1 on truck killed
Prosecutors drop charges against Sen. Menendez in bribery case
Pederson to have Brett Favre address Eagles before Super Bowl
Show More
Ducis Rodgers: Eagles are loose ahead of Super Bowl
Reunited! Julie and Zach Ertz together for Super Bowl
Brady to 6abc: "I'd hate me too if I was in Philadelphia"
Federal Donuts' Iggle, ReAnimator's 'Foles-ger' benefit schools
Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Exclusive: A bird's eye view of Super Bowl security
Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election
VIDEO: Eagles Day at Eagleville Elementary School
More Video