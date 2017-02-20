OSCARS

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson among presenters announced for the 2017 Oscars

Brie Larson (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Stars are coming out for the biggest night in Hollywood, and while the list of nominees includes A-listers like Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington, the list of presenters is stacking up to be pretty impressive as well.

Celebs who will present awards at the 89th Oscars include last year's winners in each of the acting categories: Leonardo DiCaprio (Best Actor), Brie Larson (Best Actress), Mark Rylance (Best Supporting Actor) and Alicia Vikander (Best Supporting Actress).

More presenters will be announced as the show approaches. Here's the full list of who's been announced so far:

Amy Adams
Riz Ahmed
Javier Bardem
Halle Berry
John Cho
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jamie Dornan
Chris Evans
Gael García Bernal
Samuel L. Jackson

Scarlett Johansson
Dakota Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Felicity Jones
Brie Larson
Shirley MacLaine
Leslie Mann
Kate McKinnon
Janelle Monae
David Oyelowo
Mark Rylance
Hailee Steinfeld
Emma Stone
Charlize Theron
Alicia Vikander

See the full list of nominees here.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsmoviesOscarscelebrityleonardo dicaprioacademy awards
Load Comments
Related
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
OSCARS
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
6abc Loves the Arts: New podcast program
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
Remembering Al Jarreau
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
Overturned truck cleared from NB NJ Turnpike
LIVE @ noon: Police update on Del. kidnapping
Crews contain forest fire in Manchester Twp., NJ
Victim pistol-whipped during attempted robbery
Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood
Disappearance of Imbo, Petrone remains mystery after 12 years
Show More
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
Tariq El-Shabazz set to announce run for DA
Anti-racist group counters hate flyers in NJ
Hundreds of DC Zika virus tests to be re-examined after 'technical issues'
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos