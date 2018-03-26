ENTERTAINMENT

Several local contestants heading to Hollywood week on American Idol

EMBED </>More Videos

Alicia Vitarelli and Justin Guarini disuss local contestants headed to Hollywood Week on American Idol during Action News at 4pm on March 26, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We all know the Delaware Valley is full of talent and now several local talents are heading to Hollywood Week on American Idol as the competition heats up.

Catie Turner
Catie Turner is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Langhorne, Bucks County. She's a high school senior at Neshaminy High School with a unique voice, a guitar and now - a chance at stardom.

EMBED More News Videos

Bucks Co. teen hoping to become the next American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 9, 2018.

Dennis Lorenzo

Dennis Lorenzo is a 26-year-old father from West Philadelphia. He started playing guitar as a teenager and hasn't stopped since, moving both to Atlanta and then Los Angeles to chase his dream and making every sacrifice to make that dream come to life.

EMBED More News Videos

West Philly man chasing lifelong dream on American Idol. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018.

Mara Justine

Mara Justine is a 16-year-old sophomore at Absegami High School in Galloway Township, New Jersey. Her mom, Linda, says she's had that big voice since she was a little girl and started singing when she was just 8-years-old.

EMBED More News Videos

Third local contestant wins golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5am on March 13, 2018.

Carly Moffa

Carly Moffa is a singer-songwriter from Williamstown, Gloucester County. This farm girl from Jersey took her musical drive a little farther down south for college in Nashville before packing her bags and touring the country playing her own music.

EMBED More News Videos

Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 23, 2018.

Aubrey DeMedio

Aubrey DeMedio is an 18-year-old student from Schwenksville, Montgomery County. A college freshman at Millersville University, she says she's just a girl from a small town with big dreams and she's now one step closer.

EMBED More News Videos

Montco teen snags Golden Ticket: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 26, 2018

Michael J. Woodard
Michael J. Woodard is a 20-year-old student from the East Falls section of Philadelphia who has been singing since he was 5-years-old. He's currently a sophomore at the Musician's Institute in Los Angeles and says he's seen his share of rejection in the business and it almost stopped him from going for a golden ticket.

EMBED More News Videos

East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5pm on March 25, 2018.



American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idolreality televisioncompetition
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol
Montco teen snags coveted golden ticket on American Idol
How to get your 'Hamilton' in Philly tickets now
'Black Panther' becomes top grossing superhero film
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol
Watch FYI Philly: Previewing Broadway Philly's 2018-19 Season
Montco teen snags coveted golden ticket on American Idol
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
No jail for man who flipped car following Eagles' Super Bowl win
Police name person of interest in Chinatown stabbing
Video of pledge chugging alcohol on night of fall shown in court
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Tuesday
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Man with gas can douses Mayfair property
2 dead following fiery Hopewell Twp. crash
Show More
Be ready for delays - PennDOT begins pothole repairs in earnest
NJ synagogue vandalized with hate symbols
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
More Video