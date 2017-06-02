ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

R&B singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane at LAX

Recording artist and actress Brandy Norwood speaks on stage during the "Zoe Ever After" panel at the BET 2016 Winter TCA on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Pasadena. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
The R&B singer Brandy Norwood was transported to a hospital Friday morning after airline officials reported an ill passenger on a plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

According to KABC-TV, officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 7 a.m. to a report of a person who was "unconscious or almost unconscious" shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane, according to Los Angeles World Airports police.

The aircraft had not yet departed the gate when Delta employees called authorities.

The singer was fully conscious by the time she was escorted onto the jetway, police said. She was then taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicsingingmusicmusic newsairlineentertainmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Harry Potter' fan film creators say WB OK'ed project
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Pow! Wizard World making impact in Philly this weekend
Live Nation - John Legend Sweepstakes presented by Strella Aesthetics
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen walking to school shot, killed in Chester, Pa.
LIVE: Police update on 4th Chester shooting
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
I-295 SB in Gloucester Co. shut down after crash
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Show More
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
Man shot 10 times, killed in Strawberry Mansion ID'd
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos