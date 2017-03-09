  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Catch a sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Walt Disney World

In this handout photo provided by Disney Resorts, host Whoopi Goldberg speaks with filmmaker James Cameron during a tour of Pandora - The World of Avatar, opening on May 27, 2017. (Todd Anderson/Disney Resorts/Getty)

Welcome to Pandora!

In a special sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Walt Disney World in Orlando, The View host Whoopi Goldberg and director James Cameron toured the floating mountains, glowing forests and more that help bring the alien planet to vivid life.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the Walt Disney World Resort and this station.
