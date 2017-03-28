Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
BREAKING NEWS
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Community News
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Visions
Inside Story
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
MARVEL
Spider-Man Homecoming Superhero Contest
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING SUPERHERO CONTEST Rules
One (1) grand prize winner will receive a movie premiere at an AMC Movie Theatre for a private screening of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" for approximately 150 people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
marvel comics
marvel
spiderman
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
MARVEL
Help save the Earth with the #GrootDanceBomb challenge
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
Kids who dress up as superheroes have this in common
Watch the new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
'Harry Potter' fan film creators say WB OK'ed project
Pow! Wizard World making impact in Philly this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
Truck crashes on I-295 in Gloucester County
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Show More
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Community News
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Visions
Inside Story
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia