MARVEL

Spider-Man Homecoming Superhero Contest


SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING SUPERHERO CONTEST Rules
One (1) grand prize winner will receive a movie premiere at an AMC Movie Theatre for a private screening of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" for approximately 150 people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvel comicsmarvelspiderman
Load Comments
MARVEL
Help save the Earth with the #GrootDanceBomb challenge
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
Kids who dress up as superheroes have this in common
Watch the new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
'Harry Potter' fan film creators say WB OK'ed project
Pow! Wizard World making impact in Philly this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
Truck crashes on I-295 in Gloucester County
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Show More
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos