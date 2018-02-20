ENTERTAINMENT

Sylvester Stallone responds to death hoax, 'alive and well'

Sylvester Stallone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Creed' in London, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sylvester Stallone is alive and well. Just ask him.

The 'Rocky' star was targeted by a death hoax online.

On Monday, Stallone shared a graphic of the apparent Facebook hoax post.

The actor tweeted, "Please ignore this stupidity... Alive and well and happy and healthy... Still punching!"



He followed that up with an Instagram video of him playing with his daughters.

"Locking my daughters outside during a slight hail storm... It's so great to be back from the Dead!!!" Stallone said.



Stallone is currently working on the sequel to the film 'Creed.'

He recently sent the Philadelphia Eagles a congratulatory message saying, "Yo Eagles! Incredibly proud of you!"

EMBED More News Videos

Sylvester Stallone has a message for the Philadelphia Eagles: "Keep punching Philly!"



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsylvester stallone
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News