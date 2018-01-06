ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Star Wars fans ditch their shirts, hike up pants for #KyloRenChallenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Star Wars fans on social media are recreating an iconic moment from 'The Last Jedi'. (Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, demigod0206/Instagram, thebadpianist/Instagram)

Danny Clemens
If you follow any diehard Star Wars fans on Instagram, they're probably taking their shirt off, hiking up their pants and snapping a selfie.

It's all part of the #KyloRenChallenge, an homage to Adam Driver's so-called "beefcake moment" near the end of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' In the shirtless scene seen 'round the world, a shredded Driver appeared shirtless, clad only in a pair of high-waisted black pants, and sent the film's fans into a frenzy.

Now they're getting in on the action and recreating Driver's look on social media. Men (and even some women, a dog and a baby) are stripping down and flexing for the camera:



"Waiting on the World to Change" singer John Mayer even got in on the fun.


While Driver himself has yet to respond to the challenge - he isn't on social media - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' writer/director Rian Johnson told People magazine last month that Driver "knew he looked good" in the shirtless scene "because he'd been training hardcore for the past six months for [his] fight scenes."

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsselfieinstagramsocial mediabuzzworthywhat's trendingfun stuffu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018
Ricky Gervais talks about new game show 'Child Support'
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering from brain surgery
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Firefighter, civilian killed in North Philadelphia blaze
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
Man dead, woman critical after shooting at traffic light
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
The coldest air in a quarter century arrives tonight.
Search for missing Penn student in Southern California
NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died
Show More
Trump doubles down against 'Fire and Fury' book, calling it a 'work of fiction'
Cold weather takes a toll on businesses, but not deliveries
Sixers legend Julius Erving hospitalized after ringing bell at Sixers game
Cape May-Lewes ferry service suspended due to weather conditions
Residents in West Philadelphia without heat due to gas leak
More News
Top Video
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
Action News Update
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
Girl, 9, killed in sledding accident in Va.
More Video