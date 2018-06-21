ENTERTAINMENT

Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

Dedrick Devonshay Williams/XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion, authorities in Florida said Thursday.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning. Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, 20, who went by the stage name pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was gunned down Monday as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership near Fort Lauderdale where he was planning to make a purchase.

Authorities said the rapper was ambushed by two suspects. His attorney, David Bogenschutz, said Tuesday that investigators told him XXXTentacion had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to buy a motorcycle at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

He was exiting the dealership in his luxury BMW electric car when he was shot.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, a probation violation and for not having a valid driver's license. He was being held without bond in the Broward County Jail on Thursday.

Court records show Williams has been charged previously with several felonies, including grand theft auto, domestic violence, cocaine possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It does not appear, however, that he has ever done prison time for these charges and some of them were dropped. Williams does not appear in the Florida Department of Corrections offender database.

An attorney for Williams isn't listed on jail records.

No further details were immediately available.

___

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson contributed to this report from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

EMBED More News Videos

No motive, arrests in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 19, 2018.


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentrappermurder
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News