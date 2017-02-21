ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TGIT on ABC; Sponsored by Cadillac


Grey's Anatomy | Thursdays at 8pm on ABC

Grey's Anatomy Is Back with a Vengeance!
What do you do when your life is on the line? Grey's Anatomy THURSDAYS on ABC 8|7c.



Scandal | Thursdays at 9pm on ABC

Everyone has secrets... and Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has dedicated her life to protecting and defending the public images of the nation's elite by keeping those secrets under wraps. Pope's team are at the top of their game when it comes to getting the job done for their clients, but it becomes apparent that these "gladiators in suits," who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, have trouble fixing those closest at hand -- their own.

95 Things You Need To Know Before Scandal's Season 6 Premiere!



How to Get Away with Murder | Thursdays at 10pm on ABC

The brilliant, charismatic and seductive Professor Annalise Keating gets entangled with four law students from her class "How to Get Away with Murder." Little do they know that they will have to apply what they learned to real life, in this masterful, sexy, suspense-driven legal thriller.



Sponsored by:

Related Topics:
entertainmenttgit
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the real-life inspiration behind Oscar darling 'Lion'
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
Cast of Han Solo 'Star Wars' film poses for photo
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philadelphia police officers save unconscious child
Operator critically injured in Upper Darby train crash
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Buena teacher accused of having sex with student
2 separate child sex arrests in same Pa. park
Double shooting investigation closes Wilmington street
2-year-old child, 2 adults hurt in NE Philadelphia crash
Show More
Police: Thief hid inside Marlton, NJ church
Del. prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising
AccuWeather: Cool Today, Record Warmth By Thursday
Police: Man made up story of carjacking and child abduction
Trump denounces threats against Jewish centers
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos