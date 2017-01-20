ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TGIT Returns January 26 on ABC; Sponsored by Cadillac


Grey's Anatomy | Thursdays at 8pm on ABC

Grey's Anatomy Is Back with a Vengeance!
What do you do when your life is on the line? Grey's Anatomy returns THURSDAY JANUARY 26 8|7c.



Scandal | Thursdays at 9pm on ABC

Everyone has secrets... and Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has dedicated her life to protecting and defending the public images of the nation's elite by keeping those secrets under wraps. Pope's team are at the top of their game when it comes to getting the job done for their clients, but it becomes apparent that these "gladiators in suits," who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, have trouble fixing those closest at hand -- their own.

95 Things You Need To Know Before Scandal's Season 6 Premiere!



How to Get Away with Murder | Thursdays at 10pm on ABC

The brilliant, charismatic and seductive Professor Annalise Keating gets entangled with four law students from her class "How to Get Away with Murder." Little do they know that they will have to apply what they learned to real life, in this masterful, sexy, suspense-driven legal thriller.



