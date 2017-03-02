ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Playhouse on Rodney Square: Once Ticket Sweepstakes

Playhouse: March 31-April 2, 2017

Once
March 31-April 2, 2017
Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, ONCE is a truly original Broadway experience. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, ONCE tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights... but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. Emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, ONCE draws you in from the very first note and never lets go. It's an unforgettable story about going for your dreams... not living in fear... and the power of music to connect all of us. BUY TICKETS
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwayThe Playhouse on Rodney SquareBroadway in Wilmington
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
FYI Philly: Red Carpet Ready - February 25, 2017
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show
Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
LIVE: President Trump speaks aboard USS Gerald R. Ford
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Police: Man who walked naked down Del. street arrested
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Show More
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
Sessions should recuse himself from Russia inquiries if subject of DOJ investigation, Paul Ryan says
Man injured after tree falls on Delaware County home
Tree crushes pair of school buses in Ocean County
3 suspects sought in Overbrook home invasion, robbery
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos