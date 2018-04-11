  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony
ABC SCANDAL

'No one's being reduced to being a device in the story': The women of 'Scandal' on the show's empowerment

EMBED </>More Videos

Kerry Washington, Katie Lowes and Bellamy Young reflect on their powerful characters as the show nears its end.

LA Blake
Scandal has always been about powerful women, but that was taken to a whole new level in this final season, with Mellie Grant serving as the Commander in Chief.

Madame President herself, Bellamy Young, said that she admires creator Shonda Rhimes' exploration of feminine power, particularly this year.

"To get to have a female president, I'm proud," she said. "There are a few of those female "POTAE" [POTUSes] on our small screens nowadays, and I'm proud to be a part of normalizing that notion for Americans right now."


And this season's exciting storylines for women extend beyond just her character, Young said.

"To give Katie's character, Quinn, all of these wonderful storylines about being a mother, and being in charge of things, and being your husband's boss and how to navigate all of that, and watching Kerry's Olivia struggle with embracing the light and embracing the dark, no one's being reduced to being a device in the story," she said.

Powerhouse star Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope) said that she considers many aspects of Olivia to be a gift.

"I do think the most valuable things that I will have gotten from Olivia are the internal gifts that she's given me," she said. "A sense that I'm capable. A sense that my ability to love can be a great gift. A sense that I can always find a solution, no matter what. A sense of leadership. There are real gifts that playing her have opened up in me."


Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins) said that getting to play a complex character with such diverse experiences made shooting the show a lot of fun.

"What I've loved playing the most about Quinn is that she's gotten to do the coolest stuff," she said. "I got to come on this show and be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and new and ask a lot of questions. And then all of a sudden I started to torture people."

"I've driven cars and I've shot guns and I've dealt in blood and I've dealt with stunts and I've been super pregnant on the show and I've fought for my life," she reflected. "I've just gotten to do stuff that I never dreamed I would get to do."

Don't miss the series finale of Scandal on April 19 at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC Scandaltelevisionbuzzworthykerry washingtonshonda rhimesscandalABC Finales
Related
5 OMG moments that shocked 'Scandal' fans
Olivia Pope's 'Scandal' fashion transformation
ABC SCANDAL
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
"Scandal" stars talk about the final season
5 OMG moments that shocked 'Scandal' fans
Olivia Pope's 'Scandal' fashion transformation
More ABC Scandal
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Idol Sweepstakes
Avengers: Infinity War Sweepstakes
Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Crash involving SEPTA bus in Tioga-Nicetown
Controlled burn at Valley Forge Nat'l Historic Park
Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University
Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row
Consumer Reports: Paying less for prescription drugs
Suspects sought for restaurant robbery in South Philly
Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe
Show More
Ryan bows out: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Zuckerberg: Social media regulation 'inevitable'
Villanova guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA draft
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
More News