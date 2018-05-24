ENTERTAINMENT

Tina Fey makes surprise return to Upper Darby High School

(Upper Darby School District )

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Tina Fey made a surprise return to her high school in Upper Darby on Wednesday and was welcomed with huge fanfare.

Fey visited Upper Darby High School to film a promotional video for her Broadway musical 'Mean Girls,' according to district officials.

The 'Saturday Night Live' and '30 Rock' star and producer spoke with students who had seen the show.



She was then serenaded the school's Encore Singers. During the performance, Fey appeared to get emotional. Giving the students a round of applause, she called their singing beautiful.



"Once a Royal, Always a Royal! Welcome home, Tina!" the district wrote on its Facebook page.

'Mean Girls,' based on the movie, nabbed 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Fey has been nominated for a Tony for Best Book of a Musical.


