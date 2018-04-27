Top 10 American Idol contestants visit Disneyland

Disneyland is all about dreams and wishes and it's not so different from American Idol.It's only natural that the two have come together for what promises to be an epic show as our three local contestants vie to stay in the competition.The top 10 has been in Disneyland all week, working with powerhouse star Idina Menzel, the voice of Frozen's Queen Elsa.They will perform Disney classics and favorites as the show takes us from 10 contestants to just 7.And while there's been a ton of work and prep leading up to this live show, the contestants tell me there's also been a ton of fun and -- all the feels.Catie Turner of Langhorne said, "I am excited for Disney week too. I can't wait for you guys to watch my Disney week because I was born to do this.I mean Disney and American Idol - I have been waiting for this since I auditioned at Disney World."Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia said, "Here I am in Disneyland and my daughter is here with me and she's the reason why I started this journey to come full circle like this was a moment of pure bliss and happiness."Michael J. Woodard of East Falls said, "So this is my first time going and let me tell you the response was overwhelming. I couldn't even walk down the street without security. Alicia, it was crazy, but I am so grateful. I had no idea so many people were fans of me or knew who I was.''And that's what's so amazing about these contestants is they are just getting used to being household names.American Idol makes reality show history by allowing all 50 states to vote in real time for its Disney-themed night.Those cuts from the top 10 to 7 will happen Live Sunday night at 8 p.m.------