ENTERTAINMENT

Top 10 American Idol contestants visit Disneyland

EMBED </>More Videos

Top 10 American Idol contestants visit Disneyland. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Disneyland is all about dreams and wishes and it's not so different from American Idol.

It's only natural that the two have come together for what promises to be an epic show as our three local contestants vie to stay in the competition.

The top 10 has been in Disneyland all week, working with powerhouse star Idina Menzel, the voice of Frozen's Queen Elsa.

They will perform Disney classics and favorites as the show takes us from 10 contestants to just 7.

And while there's been a ton of work and prep leading up to this live show, the contestants tell me there's also been a ton of fun and -- all the feels.

Catie Turner of Langhorne said, "I am excited for Disney week too. I can't wait for you guys to watch my Disney week because I was born to do this.
I mean Disney and American Idol - I have been waiting for this since I auditioned at Disney World."

Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia said, "Here I am in Disneyland and my daughter is here with me and she's the reason why I started this journey to come full circle like this was a moment of pure bliss and happiness."
Michael J. Woodard of East Falls said, "So this is my first time going and let me tell you the response was overwhelming. I couldn't even walk down the street without security. Alicia, it was crazy, but I am so grateful. I had no idea so many people were fans of me or knew who I was.''

And that's what's so amazing about these contestants is they are just getting used to being household names.

American Idol makes reality show history by allowing all 50 states to vote in real time for its Disney-themed night.

Those cuts from the top 10 to 7 will happen Live Sunday night at 8 p.m.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idoldisneylandmusic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
Alicia Vitarelli sits down with the cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree
VIDEO: Cosby accusers react to guilty verdict
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
AMC movie theaters offering $5 tickets on Tuesdays
Guy gets brutally honest to sell his 1999 Toyota Corolla
Alicia Vitarelli sits down with the cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War'
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murder victim's family endures threats as they mourn
Rep. Meehan resigns from office, pledges to pay back $39,000
Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
Philly crime boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty, avoids retrial
City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program
Camden residents hopeful as Subaru opens headquarters
Korean summit lays out a path to peace but short on details
Show More
Cautious Optimism in Philly After Historic Korean Summit
Crash involving car, truck on I-95 leaves one injured
Body found on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
Rain can't dampen excitement at Penn Relays
Del. woman charged with making meth in moving car
More News