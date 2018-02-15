Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
BREAKING NEWS
Florida teen charged with 17 murders legally bought AR-15
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
1pm: Phila. police discuss school shooting preparedness
Watch Now
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Phila. Auto Show 2018
Inside Story
Visions
The Liberty Medal
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Florida teen charged with 17 murders legally bought AR-15
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
1pm: Phila. police discuss school shooting preparedness
Watch Now
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Toyota - Virtual Viewing Party Sweepstakes
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:43PM
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
virtual viewing party
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What's next for Uno? Dos, of course
Dave Chappelle to host Roots Picnic at Festival Pier
Portugal. The Man tour bus catches fire before show
Entertainment Now: Keeping up with the KarJenners and their kids
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florida teen charged with 17 murders legally bought AR-15
Coach called a hero for saving students' lives during massacre
Parkland student calls for change after massacre
Flyers' star reflects on deadly shooting at his Florida high school
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
Ramsey: I'm not anti-gun, but we have to stop this nonsense
How to talk to kids and teens about the deadly school shooting in Florida
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 wounded in Chester
Show More
FBI: Partygoer stole statue's left thumb from Franklin Institute
Route 73 reopens after crash involving pedestrian in NJ
Holiday Inn Stadium Hotel holding liquidation sale
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Cooler Weekend Ahead
Firefighter injured battling Hammonton fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Phila. Auto Show 2018
Inside Story
Visions
The Liberty Medal
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia