ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed (Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage via Getty)

Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the "Twin Peaks" prequel, "Fire Walk With Me," died earlier this month. She was 52.

Gidley's death was announced Sunday in an obituary . It says that she "died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Seabrook." The cause of death was not immediately clear.

According to her obituary, Gidley pursued a modeling and acting career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles, California. Her movie roles included "Thrashin'" and "Cherry 2000." She also appeared on TV in episodes of "MacGyver," ''The Pretender," ''Tour of Duty," ''CSI" and "The Closer."

At the family's request, all services will be private.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldactorobituary
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NSYNC to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make Top 7
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
2 injured in Route 413 crash in Bristol Twp., Bucks County
5 vehicles involved in Northeast Extension crash
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
Phila. officer's widow speaks ahead of Abu-Jamal's hearing
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make Top 7
Sixers, Celtics resume long-time playoff rivalry
SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key card
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool Breeze Today, Summer Preview Starts Tuesday
US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum
Double Kabul suicide bombing kills 25, including 9 reporters
Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia fire
50 gallons of fuel spill in Delco, source unknown
More News