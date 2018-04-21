ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Verne Troyer, best known for playing the character of Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" movie series, has died, according to a statement.

He was 49.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a post stated on his official Instagram account.


The cause and location of his death were not specified. However, the statement included this passage: "Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another."

"During this recent time of adversity, he was baptized while surrounded by his family," the statement added.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldcelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Police: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home, took nap
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends special message to student who invited him to prom
Netflix reportedly looking to buy cinemas to screen original movies
Idol Top 14 performing live for America's vote Sunday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fatal crash kills 2 on Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey
Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'
2 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philly
Stolen dynamite recovered by authorities in Lancaster County
School aide accused of assaulting special needs student
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Chester City
Source: Nick Foles agrees to restructured contract with Eagles
Temple suspends frat after reports of sex assault, drinking, drugs
Show More
Vehicle catches fire after driver loses control, crashes into food truck
Driver killed after crashing into traffic light in Southwest Philadelphia
2 people killed in South Philadelphia house fire
Feed the Starving Children underway in Cherry Hill
FAA orders engine inspections of more jet engines
More News