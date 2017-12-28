Nobody carried a film in 2017 like Vin Diesel, the year's top-grossing actor according to a new Forbes ranking.
The success of "The Fate of the Furious" and "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" propelled Diesel to the top of the list with $1.6 billion in global receipts, Forbes reports.
Diesel's co-star Dwayne Johnson claimed the number two spot with a $1.5 billion global gross thanks to the success of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot brought in $1.4 billion to clinch the number three spot, and Emma Watson and Johnny Depp rounded out the top five.
In compiling the list, Forbes examined box office ticket sales using data provided by Box Office Mojo. Only actors with top billing or the most screen time were eligible for the ranking, and animated films were not included.
