ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson named 2017's top-grossing actors

EMBED </>More Videos

Vin Diesel netted $1.6 billion in global box office receipts in 2017, according to a new ranking by Forbes. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Nobody carried a film in 2017 like Vin Diesel, the year's top-grossing actor according to a new Forbes ranking.

The success of "The Fate of the Furious" and "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" propelled Diesel to the top of the list with $1.6 billion in global receipts, Forbes reports.

Diesel's co-star Dwayne Johnson claimed the number two spot with a $1.5 billion global gross thanks to the success of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot brought in $1.4 billion to clinch the number three spot, and Emma Watson and Johnny Depp rounded out the top five.

In compiling the list, Forbes examined box office ticket sales using data provided by Box Office Mojo. Only actors with top billing or the most screen time were eligible for the ranking, and animated films were not included.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsfinancemoneymoviesu.s. & worldcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sylvester Stallone buys replica Rocky statue
#MeToo and more: The biggest entertainment stories of 2017
Joan from Delco tells Kelly & Ryan: "I'm cancer free"
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Search for suspects in shooting of Phoenixville High student
Driver shot by plainclothes officer in Germantown dies
Mummers Parade still on, City of Philadelphia says
At least 12 dead, several injured in large fire in Bronx apartment building
Code Blue remains in effect in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: The heart of the Arctic air has yet to arrive
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
Show More
Video: Chaos at Cherry Hill Mall on the day after Christmas
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
NJ liquor thieves steal $800 worth of alcohol
Eagles playoff tickets on sale next week
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
6abc Sports Flash: Should Eagles play starters vs. Dallas?
More Video