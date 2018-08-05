Walmart may create own video streaming service

Walmart appears to be gearing up to take on video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the nation's largest retailer is considering its own subscription service.
It would allow members to watch movies and television shows for about $8 a month.
The target market is folks who live outside of big cities.
A decision on Walmart's video streaming service is expected by the end of the year.
