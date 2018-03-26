FYI PHILLY

Previewing Broadway Philly's 2018-19 Season

The Kimmel Center has just announced the lineup for next season's Broadway Philadelphia. (WPVI)

The Kimmel Center has just announced the lineup for next season's Broadway Philadelphia. And, spoiler alert: Hamilton is coming!! Karen Rogers has the lineup.
Broadway Philadelphia (ticket sales not live until Friday)

