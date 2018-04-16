AMERICAN IDOL

WATCH: Galloway's Mara Justine wows Idol judges with Whitney song

EMBED </>More Videos

Mara Justine competes for American Idol Top 14 spot. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

Twelve of the remaining contestants on American Idol belted it out Sunday night hoping to get a spot in the Top 14.

That includes Galloway Township native Mara Justine who wowed the judges with her performance of "Run To You" by Whitney Houston.


Mara brought all the judges to their feet.

The judges praised her for scaling back her hair flips, which drew earlier criticism from judge Katy Perry.

EMBED More News Videos

3 local contestants make Idol Top 14. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018.



We will find out Monday night if Mara will join the other local contestants, Michael J. Woodard, Catie Turner, and Dennis Lorenzo.

3 local contestants make Idol Top 14
American Idol contestants teamed up with professional singers this week.

Watch American Idol on 6abc at 8 p.m. for another round of celebrity duets.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idolwhitney houston
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fourth local contestant performs in American Idol's Top 24 Sunday
3 local singers make American Idol Top 14
AMERICAN IDOL
Fourth local contestant performs in American Idol's Top 24 Sunday
Idol Sweepstakes - WIN a trip to L.A.!
3 local singers make American Idol Top 14
Contestants to perform with celebrity duet partners on American Idol
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74
Beyonce makes history during Coachella set, includes Destiny's Child reunion
Bon Jovi reunites to enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Flash Flooding Warnings Issued
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Vine Street Expressway
Protesters gather at Starbucks to call for change following arrests
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Supporters to rally for Meek Mill
Show More
Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt
Eagles release Worley following arrest
Comey: 'Possible' that Russians have leverage over Trump
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74
More News