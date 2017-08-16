ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

EMBED </>More Videos

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month (Shutterstock)

Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.

MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.

According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.

"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttechnologymoviemovie newsmovie theater
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Record breaking attendance at Musikfest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
LIVE: Memorial service for Heather Heyer
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'
Solidarity vigil held at Garden of Reflection
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
Show More
AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn
High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
Fire damages home in Holmesburg
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
Fire damages home in Holmesburg
More Video