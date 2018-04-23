AMERICAN IDOL

WATCH: Philly's 4 singers' American Idol Top 14 performances

Local 4 sing during Top 14 Idol show. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

The top 14 contestants on American Idol are now singing for America's vote.

All four of our local contestants took the stage Sunday night.

Judge Luke Bryan suggested that Catie Turner of Langhorne could win it all. She sang "Take Me To Church" by Hozier.



The judges also pointed out that Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia is showing a lot of different sides of his artistry. He sang "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes.


They didn't think Mara Justine of Galloway Township gave her best performance last night, but they praised her stage presence. She sang "This Is Me" From "The Greatest Showman."

Michael J. Woodard of East Falls was praised for drawing people into his music. He sang "Titanium" by David Guetta & Sia.
Voting is open until 9 a.m. Monday. You can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text.

How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant
Their fate is in your hands, American Idol fans.


Four contestants will be eliminated Monday night to make the Top 10.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

