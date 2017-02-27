Viola Davis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday for her role in. The actress said she didn't have a formal speech prepared, because "she always speaks from the heart.""There's no other way to speak," Davis said on the Oscars red carpet. "That's the only way people connect and listen.""I don't think people want to be spoken to, I think they want to have a conversation."Davis was also photobombed by her co-star Denzel Washington in a hilarious moment on the red carpet.