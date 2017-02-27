OSCARS

Viola Davis speaks from the heart, gets photobombed by Denzel Washington on Oscars red carpet

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Oscar-winning actress got photobombed by her "Fences" co-star Denzel Washington while on the Oscars red carpet.

Viola Davis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday for her role in Fences. The actress said she didn't have a formal speech prepared, because "she always speaks from the heart."

"There's no other way to speak," Davis said on the Oscars red carpet. "That's the only way people connect and listen."

"I don't think people want to be spoken to, I think they want to have a conversation."

Davis was also photobombed by her co-star Denzel Washington in a hilarious moment on the red carpet.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaquafina simply more interestingaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
Steve Harvey: 'Call me Warren Beatty'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
Bill Paxton honored by storm chasers with GPS tribute
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Show of support for Jewish community following vandalism
Police: Threats against Jewish centers in NJ, Del. unfounded
Bucks County nurse accused of recording patients
Sequestered jury from outside area to decide Cosby case
SpaceX says it will fly 2 private citizens to moon next year
Del. officials shut down illegal tattoo parlor
Companies head to court over casino's "Trump" signs
Show More
Sewer leak swamps Kensington street following storm
Police: Woman falsely reported abduction attempt in Sicklerville
76ers: Joel Embiid, battling knee injury, out indefinitely
'Biggest Loser' host suffers heart attack at NYC gym
Trump budget will hike defense spending by $54 billion
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Emma Stone reacts to best picture mix-up
Locals hit red carpet for Philadelphia Oscar Gala
More Video