What to do in Philadelphia this week, for $20 or less

Photo: Cavanaugh's Riverdeck/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Philadelphia this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

---

Cav's River Jam 2018





Dance into the first official start of summer with help from three of the region's top cover bands. The raucous party at Cavanaugh's Riverdeck this Friday night will feature performances by Go Go Gadget, Lost In Paris and Kristen & The Noise -- plus a laser and LED light show, an interactive photo booth, live sets by DJ Smooth and more.

When: Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.- Saturday, June 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Cavanaugh's Riverdeck, 417 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Admission: $10 early-bird; $20 general admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade: VIP tickets





Honor Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in 1865, at the annual music festival and parade in Center City this Saturday. This year's parade will feature 3,000 marchers, 18 festive floats, and a slew of live bands and musical floats.

More than 25,000 spectators are expected to converge on Philadelphia for this event -- but there's still time to claim free tickets to access front row standing space along the 5000th block to the 1100th block of Market Street. Spectators who register will also receive a packet of electronic coupons to use at a wide range of black-owned local and online businesses.

When: Saturday, June 23, 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: 13th and Market streets, Center City
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Molestice 2018





Celebrate the summer solstice at Molestice -- an annual tradition for the 100 block of Mole Street. Summer-loving revelers will enjoy performances by local musicians, craft beer, access to some of the city's favorite food trucks and a host of all-ages activities.

When: Saturday, June 23, 12-8 p.m.
Where: 100 N. Mole St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
