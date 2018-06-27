ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to do in Philadelphia this weekend, for $20 or less

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Philadelphia this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

'A Parisian Instant' with artist Nicholle Kobi





Vacation in Paris, vicariously, at the opening of "Parisian Instant," a new exhibition by artist Nicholle Kobi.

Part of the Black Women Art Series Collection, Kobi's illustrations share stories of traveling to Paris while emitting love of Black sisterhood, Black women and Black families. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Kobi, purchase her artwork in a variety of mediums -- including prints, T-shirts, sweatshirts and tote bags -- and network while sipping and nibbling.

When: Friday, June 29, 6-10:30 p.m.
Where: Open Space, 1014 N. Marshall St.
Admission: $20
Fireworks on the Waterfront with the Independence Seaport Museum





Fourth of July comes early this year with fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront this Saturday evening. The show will start around 9:30 p.m. -- but advance ticket holders gain access to the Independence Seaport Museum, Cruiser Olympia with a special beer garden, and Submarine Becuna throughout the day. Advance ticket holders will also receive premium seating on the rotunda for the fireworks show.

When: Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Admission: $17 for adults; $12 for seniors children and college students
Soiree In The Cities Girls Night Out





Grab your bestie and head down to Girls Night Out at the Center for Architecture & Design this Saturday afternoon. You'll shop the creations of emerging fashion designers and vendors from Philly, D.C. and New York, join workshops with beauty and style experts, dance to live sets by celebrity DJs, sip craft cocktails and much more through the evening.

When: Saturday, June 30, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Center for Architecture & Design, 1218 Arch St.
Admission: $15
