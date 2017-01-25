ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

When Mary Tyler Moore helped save the Pennsylvania Ballet in Philadelphia

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, left, gestures with her fists while telling of her support for the Pennsylvania Ballet at a news conference, March 14, 1991 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/George Widman)

by Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Back in 1991, the Pennsylvania Ballet was facing financial trouble. The Company was broke.

The cast and crew were working for free. The Company was just weeks from closing down.

A new Artistic Director was brought in to change the ballet's outlook.

A "Save-the-Ballet" $1-million fundraising campaign was started to help keep the Company in business.

That's when a famous face came to Philadelphia to support the cause - Mary Tyler Moore.

The renowned TV star, who passed away Wednesday at age 80, was a very close friend of Jacques and Carrie D'Amboise - whose son Christopher had recently taken over as the new Artistic Director.

"Mary Tyler Moore championed Pennsylvania Ballet during our "Save-the- Ballet" campaign that kept the company in existence during a financial crisis," Pennsylvania Ballet told Action News in a statement.



Moore made a public pitch for funds before a performance of "Bravo! Balanchine" at the Shubert Theatre, now known as the Merriam Theater.

"When [Christopher] told me that the ballet dancers, the musicians, the people in the ticket office, the ushers had agreed to work for no salary, I was so moved by that. I come from a real tough, hard city that doesn't make those kinds of concessions, and I was mightily impressed," Moore said at the time.

EMBED More News Videos

Mary Tyler Moore speaks to save the Pennsylvania Ballet in 1991.



Moore was born in Brooklyn in 1936. When she was around 8 years old, her family moved to California.

She took dance lessons as a child and launched her career by appearing in TV commercials as a teenager.

The fundraising efforts were a success. The Pennsylvania Ballet continued to dance on.

According to the Company's website:

"In March 1991, the community responded and a volunteer group composed of dancers, musicians, theater staff, and others started a grassroots campaign called "Save The Ballet". By the end of the month, the campaign had raised over a million dollars in donations."

"Pennsylvania Ballet will always be indebted to Ms. Moore for her support in the 1990s. She was a pioneering entertainer, who in her own words remained a dancer at heart, and we are saddened by her passing," the Pennsylvania Ballet said.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmary tyler moorepennsylvania ballet
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 times 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' blazed a trail
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Elderly woman attacked by 2 dogs in Germantown
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump
GOP retreat in Philly focusing on Obamacare, tax code
Kenney responds to Trump's sanctuary cities order
Show More
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Mom pleads guilty in 4-year-old's accidental shooting death
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Man arrested, stolen dogs returned to Chester County home
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos