EMBED >More News Videos Alicia Vitarelli previews Dancing With The Stars finale during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 23, 2017.

EMBED >More News Videos Dancing With The Stars outside set reveal. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 23, 2017.

EMBED >More News Videos Alicia speaks with the DWTS finalists during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 22, 2017.

EMBED >More News Videos Alicia Vitarelli previews DWTS finale during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 22, 2017.

Alicia Vitarelli is in Hollywood for all the Dancing With the Stars finale fun.Alicia's previewed the finale in these videos:But Alicia was not the only one from our area who was looking forward to see the Mirror Ball Trophy winners!And the dancing will continue with ABC's 'Dirty Dancing' on Wednesday!Monday evening Alicia posted this behind the scenes look to her Facebook page On Tuesday afternoon, Alicia posted this photo gallery to her Facebook page ----------facebook.com/alicianews