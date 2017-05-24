ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Who won? Alicia Vitarelli in Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars finale

EMBED </>More Videos

Alicia with DWTS finalists during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 23, 2017. (WPVI)

Alicia Vitarelli is in Hollywood for all the Dancing With the Stars finale fun.

Hear from the winners in the above video!

Alicia's previewed the finale in these videos:

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia Vitarelli previews Dancing With The Stars finale during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 23, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos

Dancing With The Stars outside set reveal. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 23, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia speaks with the DWTS finalists during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 22, 2017.



But Alicia was not the only one from our area who was looking forward to see the Mirror Ball Trophy winners!
EMBED More News Videos

Alicia Vitarelli previews DWTS finale during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 22, 2017.



And the dancing will continue with ABC's 'Dirty Dancing' on Wednesday!

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia previews ABC's 'Dirty Dancing.'



Monday evening Alicia posted this behind the scenes look to her Facebook page:


On Tuesday afternoon, Alicia posted this photo gallery to her Facebook page:

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

facebook.com/alicianews
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentdancing with the stars
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Tom Cruise reveals 'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon
Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Phila. man exonerated after 24 years in prison: I feel wonderful
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Officials: NJ nuclear power plant warning was an error
AccuWeather: Unsettled Pattern Continues into the Holiday Weekend
Plane engine catches fire at Newark Airport, 5 injured
Passengers arrive from Manchester still in shock
Manchester attack has Philly focused on soft targets
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Man shot 6 times in Olney
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
NFL cuts OT to 10 minutes and opens up end zone celebrations
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Manchester attack has Philly focused on soft targets
Phila. man exonerated after 24 years in prison: I feel wonderful
More Video