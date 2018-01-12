  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot honored for female representation in media

EMBED </>More Videos

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot was honored with the #SEEHER Award at the Critics' Choice Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
During a year that has seen women's issues take center stage, there's perhaps nobody more fitting than Wonder Woman herself to be honored for female representation in media.

At the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday evening, "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins presented Gal Gadot with the #SEEHER Award, which honors a woman who "[pushes] boundaries on changing stereotypes and [recognizes] the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape."

While accepting the award, Gadot discussed the importance of making Wonder Woman not only a hero but also a multi-dimensional character to whom everybody - man and woman alike - could relate.

"She commands the attention of the world. In doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity," Gadot said, adding that the character "struggles with her own love and hopes. She gets confused, insecure and she's not perfect - and that's what makes her real."

"Wonder Woman" was one of the highest-grossing films of 2017. It was one of three in the top 10 with a female lead and the only one with a female director, Gadot said, leaving the industry with "a long way to go."

"As artists and filmmakers, I believe that it's not only our job to entertain but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect," she said of the importance of representation in media.

Gadot closed by dedicating her win to those behind the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides...for equality," she said to thunderous applause.

When Gadot was originally announced as the recipient in December, the Association of National Advertisers - which sponsored the award - called her a "powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman but in life as well."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentwomenequal rightsmovie newsaward showshollywoodcelebrityawardwonder womansociety
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's your full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Seal accuses Oprah of ignoring Weinstein rumors
Local actress makes debut in Philly Les Miserables
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hundreds gather to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
Document: Penn student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails
2 women sought for drugging, robbing man in Bensalem
Trump makes vulgar comments disparaging immigrants
Police: Suspect found dead after Gloucester Twp. standoff
Death threat alleged against doctor charged in wife's death
Famed conductor faces 6 new sex claims
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
Show More
High school football star in court on armed robbery charge
Celtics overcome 22-point deficit to beat 76ers in London
London-bound plane diverted to PHL due to medical incident
Philadelphia Eagles to play game in London
AccuWeather: Windy, Wet and Warm Friday
More News
Top Video
Police: Suspect found dead after Gloucester Twp. standoff
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
More Video