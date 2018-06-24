U.S. & WORLD

BATTLE AT THE BOX OFFICE: World's largest theater chain offers 3 movies a week for $20 a month

The world's largest movie chain, AMC theaters, is trying to compete with MoviePass by offering a three movie a week pass for $19.95 plus tax. (AP Photos)

The world's largest movie chain, AMC theaters, is trying to compete with MoviePass by offering a three movie a week pass for $19.95 plus tax a month. While this offer costs more than the "Unlimited" $9.95 MoviePass it does offer perks that the cheaper pass can't.

"AMC Stubs A-List" allows you to see three movies a week, which could also be three movies in one day, the pass resets every Friday morning. MoviePass allows you one movie per-day.

While there are no blackout days on MoviePass you are restricted in the kind of showings you can watch. For example, you can only see a standard, 2D movie. No 3D and no IMAX. With AMC Stubs you are allowed to see IMAX and 3D.

With AMC Stubs moviegoers can reserve tickets for upcoming movies on their phone, but MoviePass is same day only. MoviePass does offer an E-Ticket and seat reservation service but only in select markets.

AMC is also offering premiere perks which include a discount on drinks and priority lanes at box offices and concession stands.
Officials with AMC say the price point makes it a more sustainable program after questions were raised on the sustainability of MoviePass after they slashed their prices.

Movie buffs can sign up for "AMC Stubs A-List" starting June 26th.

In a series of tweets, MoviePass responded to the news of AMC's new subscription, saying, "Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train. Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!"


