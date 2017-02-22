OSCARS

'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars

EMBED </>More News Videos

The hit animated film 'Zootopia' is bringing its message of inclusion to the 89th Oscars.

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
"Zootopia" has already won big at the Golden Globes, Annies, Critics' Choice and many other award shows. But this weekend, the hit animated film will have its shot at taking home an Oscar.

The film isn't just striking a chord with Hollywood and the awards circuit. "Zootopia" gently presents topical messages involving themes like bigotry, racism and prejudice.

Directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard loved that their positive message of inclusion stayed relevant since the film's release almost a year ago.

"That's always been the job of fairy tales and fables," said Moore. "To be able to put into a safe package, and an easy to approach package, very large ideas and topics that might be harder to broach if you just start from square one."

"The film was sort of meant to be someway for people to talk with their children and as adults about bias and stereotype," said Howard. "And as you can see by what's going on, it's a great time for people to talk about it."

The directors also believe this is great time for animation and said they have nothing but respect for their fellow Oscar nominees.

"There's this kind of commonality amongst animators," Moore explained. "We're all working in different mediums, telling different stories, but man you recognize that passion and that desire to really kind of say something with our medium. They're not just for cartoons."

"We root for each other," Howard added.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
Meet the man behind Oscar music
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
Red carpet rolled out as Oscars preparations underway
Justin Timberlake says he's excited about Oscar nomination
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the man behind Oscar music
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
Red carpet rolled out as Oscars preparations underway
Justin Timberlake says he's excited about Oscar nomination
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Phila. School District: Transgender bathroom policy will not change
Man dies, twin sisters injured in NE Philadelphia crash
VIDEO shows burglar rappelling into Montco market
VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park
Woman nearly abducted from in front of Sicklerville home
Robbers target 2 men within minutes on Valentine's Day
Police: 6th DUI for driver who hit, killed missing man
Show More
Pedestrian struck in Dublin, Bucks County
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
Farmers not loving warm February weather
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
VIDEO shows burglar rappelling into Montco market
VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park
Farmers not loving warm February weather
More Video