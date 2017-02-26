OSCARS

'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman voiced the lead characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in the Disney animated film. (Walt Disney Studios)

And the Oscar goes to....Zootopia!

The CGI-animated film about an idealistic bunny cop who works with a sly fox to get to the bottom of a conspiracy won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Zootopia beat out Kubo and the Two Strings, The Red Turtle, My Life as a Zucchini and Moana, another Disney-animated film, to take home the award.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
