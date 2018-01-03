Ex-airman faces sentencing for child sex abuse in Delaware

FILE: The closed gates are seen at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A former Dover Air Force Base airman is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a teenage runaway.

Twenty-one-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, faces up to 15 years in prison at Wednesday's sentencing, though federal advisory guidelines call for 24 to 30 months behind bars.
Dover airmen charged with sexually abusing runaway girl
Federal prosecutors have charged two airmen stationed at Dover Air Force Base with sexually abusing a teenage runaway they harbored on base.


Beazer pleaded guilty in September to sexual abuse of a minor.

Another former airman, 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia, will be sentenced Feb. 21.

He faces at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex trafficking.

The two were arrested in April after a young teen, who officials say had a troubled home life and often lived on the street, told a social worker that she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.
