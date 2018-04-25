EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory

MEEK MILL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Comedian Kevin Hart met with his friend Meek Mill just hours before the rapper's release from prison.

Mill, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. Following the meeting, Hart told reporters lengthy sentences for probation violations is something that deserves additional scrutiny.

On Tuesday night, the state Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed Mill to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.

Hart and Mill, both Philadelphia natives, were in attendance during the 76ers game that saw the team defeat the Miami Heat to move on the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

After the game, Hart spoke exclusively to 6abc Action News on the 76ers big win and Mill's release.

6abc: How much fun was tonight? What did you mean for you as a Sixers fan?

Hart: Tonight was amazing. Look, as a Sixers fan it's amazing to see our city rise, ultimately. You want to see the economy grow in Philadelphia. You want to see Philadelphia become an attraction, the way that that happens is by our sports team progressing, by the businesses around the sports team continue to grow, and by the people - all people - coming out, enjoying it, and doing it in a safe way. That's how Philadelphia grows. And tonight was a clear cut example of that happening.
6abc: Do you get the feeling that there's a lot more basketball to play?

Hart: I think so. We're young. We're right now into the second round of the NBA (playoffs). We haven't seen this type of success since Allen Iverson's days. Allen Iverson, [Andre] Iguodala, I can go down the list of that team, but there's no need to. But the good news is that within the youth of what we have now, there's a lot more left. I think that within that you have to support it, you have to support the progression, and you have to...

At that moment, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid walked by Hart.

Embiid: What are you talking about? Short [expletive.]

Hart: I'm giving a great interview, actually. How about you take off the white socks with the all black?

With Embiid gone, the interview continued.

6abc: With you representing Meek Mill, how special was it to have him back out tonight?
Hart: Meek Mill being here tonight was amazing, but him being here tonight was bigger than the Sixers. It was more about getting out, beating something that was incorrect and now having the opportunity to stand in front of that incorrection and correct it. It's about saying, OK guys, look, in the system that we have today in Philadelphia and everywhere else there's a lot of injustice, and now we have the opportunity to poke holes in that injustice and shine a light on it and hopefully correct it. I think he's going to take full advantage of his opportunity, his platform, the pedestal that he stands on, and really draw more attention to it and hopefully make other people look at it in a way that we can start to change it.

I'm glad that my friend, my brother got out tonight. More importantly, he got to be with his family. His son. His son was there on the sideline with him. So the Sixers winning is a great moment, it's a highlight. For him, his son, that's the best thing about today. As soon as he got out, the first thing he did was call his son. 'Get him here. Get him down here.' They flew him straight to the game. He got his son there. His family, his mother. That's ultimately what it's about. You get one life. You get one family. Stay true to it and be the best forward and I think he's going to be the best progressing. And as a friend, it's my job to stay with him, be right by his side, be there when he needs me. Now, what he needs me to do is to use my platform to shine a light on everything else that is wrong, so we can correct the things that are wrong. That simple.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

