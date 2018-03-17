Explosives found inside Elsmere home, again

A pipe bomb was located inside of a home in Elsmere.It's the same address where three explosive devices were discovered earlier this week.Police evacuated a two-block area around the house on the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue while they investigated Saturday night.The house's owner, Mark Consiglio is behind bars.He's charged with manufacturing and possession and use of an explosive device.Family members discovered the pipe bomb while they were cleaning the property earlier today.------