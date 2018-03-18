Explosives found inside Elsmere home for 4th time

ELSMERE, Del. --
A pipe bomb was located Saturday inside of a home in Elsmere, Delaware.

It's the same address where three explosive devices were discovered earlier in the week.

Police evacuated a two-block area around the house on the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue while they investigated Saturday night.

The house's owner, Mark Consiglio, is behind bars.

He's charged with manufacturing and possession and use of an explosive device.

Family members discovered the pipe bomb while they were cleaning the property.

Early last week, he allegedly set off a fifth pipe bomb at another home in Elsmere where his estranged wife was staying.

No injuries were reported.

