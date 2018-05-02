Fallen Philadelphia firefighters honored at Living Flame service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's fallen heroes were remembered Wednesday in Franklin Square.

The Living Flame Memorial Service honors the firefighters and police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials added two names to the monument: Captains Matthew LeTourneau and Kenneth Green Sr.

Both firefighters died within the last year.

"The days that we lost Kenny and Matt are days that I will never forget," said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. "They were special as individuals. They were special as members of their companies, past and present. They were special because they were part of, and remain part of, the Philadelphia Fire Department."

In total, the service honored more than 560 officers and firefighters who've died while serving the city of Philadelphia.

