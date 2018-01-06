<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2866345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Laura Mejia said she "ugly-cried" when opening her husband's Christmas present: a replacement of the Cabbage Patch Kid she had to leave behind when coming to the U.S. 20 years ago. (Laura Mejia/YouTube via Storyful)