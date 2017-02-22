FAMILY & PARENTING

After 140 days, premature baby to leave NICU

EMBED </>More News Videos

Baby Eirianna is the smallest patient to survive at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO --
After 140 days, Baby Eirianna is expected to finally leave the NICU at Mount Sinai Hospital on Wednesday.

Eirianna is the smallest patient to survive at the Chicago hospital, where she received critical, around-the-clock care since her premature birth in early October. She wasn't due until January.

"She was the smallest baby I ever took care of here," said Amanda Kim, a NICU nurse.

Mom Enitan Martins knew her pre-eclampsia would force an early delivery but she delivered at just 23 weeks. She was out Mt. Sinai on bed rest when her doctor said they couldn't wait anymore. Baby Eirianna was only 13 ounces.

"He comes in one day and says, 'We're having the baby now. I'm calling your husband, we're gonna do it,'" Martin said.

Eirianna was so tiny when she was delivered by C-section that she was called a micro-preemie. Her skin was so thin and fragile her parents cuoldn't even touch her for the first few weeks.

"I thought I was prepared for it, but when I saw her I was shell shocked," Martins recalled.

They faced a lot of hurdles, including many touch-and-go medical situations. But now Eirianna is ready to go home, and the nurses who cared for her around the clock are preparing for a bittersweet goodbye.

"She looks so good, you'd never know she was a preemie," said Beckie Neir, Mt. Sinai NICU nurse.

During stays in the NICU, which are typically much shorter, nurses often grow attached to babies and parents. However, they know that leaving is the best outcome. And Mom and Dad can't wait to bring their baby home.

"I'm just grateful that we're both here. It's been a long haul," Martins said.

An average stay in the NICU at Mount Sinai is 21 days. Eirianna's parents take her home Wednesday.
Related Topics:
familybabyhospitalchildren's healthChicagoDouglas Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Midwife races to deliver baby dressed as Superwoman
Baby celebrates first birthday with taco smash photoshoot
Amazing photo of 452 IVF needles announces couple's twins
Social media loves lip-syncing couple
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park
Police: 6th DUI for driver who hit, killed missing man
Pedestrian struck in Dublin, Bucks County
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
Cops: Philly man made up abduction for faster response
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral
Show More
Abington police destroy 185 guns held in storage
Powerball jackpot tops $400 million for 1st time in months
43 Outback, Carrabba's and Bonefish Grills close, 3 locally
Trail reopens after authorities say nails purposely placed
American Airlines computers back online at PHL
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park
2 suspects at large after home invasion in E.O. Lane
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
More Video