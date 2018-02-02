FAMILY & PARENTING

After surgery, Eagles fan frets: Did I miss the Super Bowl?

EMBED </>More Videos

After surgery, Eagles fan frets: Did I miss the Super Bowl? Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. --
When a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan woke up groggy from recent dental surgery, she had one big fear: "Did I miss the Super Bowl?!?"

Haley Parks' father posted a video on Facebook this week showing her coming out of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.

When her mom let her know the game was Sunday, Parks asked if she could go. She says the team is "like my sisters," that they better win because she wants to go to a parade, and that she's sad for injured Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

But she has faith in "St. Nick," Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles.

The video had been viewed more than a million times as of Thursday, something Parks says has been "crazy to see."

The Eagles face the New England Patriots Sunday.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
familyn.j. newsnew jersey newsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: Where to watch the Super Bowl and last call for the Auto Show
FYI Philly: Valentine's Day eats and treats for your sweet
Amber alert issued for missing 4-year-old in North Carolina
NJ couple gets married in bathroom after mom falls ill
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Meet Challenger, an inspiration for Eagles fans everywhere
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Molly Schuyler downs 501 wings to win Wing Bowl 26
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
Former Eagles RB now leading the team through faith
Trump authorizes release of controversial GOP memo
Judge: 'No way' she'll punish dad who tried to attack Nassar
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy and Cold Today
Mayfair comes together to cheer on Eagles!
Sharrie tries out a Minnesota pastime: Ice fishing!
Eagles fan who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan
Chase Utley and the 'Always Sunny' crew are flying with the Eagles
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Judge: 'No way' she'll punish dad who tried to attack Nassar
Molly Schuyler downs 501 wings to win Wing Bowl 26
More Video