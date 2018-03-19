FAMILY & PARENTING

Boy's emotional reaction to mother walking down aisle goes viral

A viral photo shows a young boy with tears streaming down his face as he sees his mother walking down the aisle on her wedding day.

A viral photo shows a young boy with tears streaming down his face as he sees his mother walking down the aisle on her wedding day.

A photo of then six-year-old Bryson Suber has recently been shared thousands of times. The image won the runner-up spot for the 2017 International Wedding Photography of the Year award, which has brought unexpected attention to the 2016 picture.

Photographer Paul Woo, who captured the moment, posted the photo to his Instagram account with the caption, "When he sees his mother down the aisle the first time."


The boy's mother stated, in part, "I hadn't yet realized that my sweet, soulful oldest baby boy was also sharing in on this moment so deeply, with us. Taking in every breath, right along with us! To see him share such strong emotions of joy and happiness for the union of his parents was seriously one of the most powerful moments I've experienced to date!"

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyweddingchildrenwedding dressfeel good6abc Snacks
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: What to do locally on St. Patrick's Day weekend
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
Lawmakers rally for family seeking sanctuary in Philly church
FYI Philly: Longwood Garden's Orchid Extravaganza
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
$1K reward in search for St. Joseph's University student in Bermuda
Woman ID'd in deadly West Philadelphia triple shooting
Carson Wentz posts video of himself throwing
Federal judges reject lawsuit over Pa. congressional map
Judge moves Bill Cosby jury selection to April 2
'Sex in the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for governor of NY
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
Show More
Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
AG announces new fines for Phila. towing company
Video shows laundromat robbery in West Philly
Timeline of Allentown teen's journey to Mexico and back
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos