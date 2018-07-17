FAMILY & PARENTING

Surprise! Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag to calm groom's jitters

EMBED </>More Videos

Val Zherelyev was nervous about renewing his vows, so his brother-in-law lightened the mood by showing up in his sister's place for the first look photos. (Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography)

When Val and Heidi Zherelyev renewed their marriage vows last month, Val was a "ball of nerves," according to the couple's photographer. Fortunately, this is a family with a sense of humor, and Heidi and her friends knew just how to lighten the mood.

She had her brother, Eric Dodds, dress up in a friend's wedding dress and go in her place for the first look photos.

"It was hilarious. The brother asked if he could borrow the bride's perfume," the photographer, Nichole Cline, told ABC.

The couple renewed their vows on June 30, five years after eloping, Cline wrote on her blog.

The bride's gag went off without a hitch, with Cline capturing the moment Val realized it was not Heidi who had been standing behind him.

"Needless to say.... It worked and the groom's reaction was utterly priceless," she wrote.

Cline said that capturing moments like these is important to her because her father was sick when she was younger so photography was a way that they bonded.

"In some instances that's all that people have left of their loved ones," she told ABC. "People should have pictures because life is too short."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphotographyweddingFunny photossiblingsu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
Mom buys dress for waitress who helped son survive shooting
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Stormy to comfy!
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
21-year-old man shot 9 times while riding bike in North Phila.
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Show More
9 casinos apply for online gambling licenses in Pa.
Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt
Arrest made in Dunkin Donut robbery in Cobbs Creek
Police: Man sought for bank robbery in Acme store in Philly
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
More News